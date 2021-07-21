Armaan Malik Birthday Special- Best songs by India's prince of pop

One of the leading modern day Indian musicians, the charismatic, Armaan Malik celebrates his 26th birthday on July 22.

The Mumbai born star has an impressive musical resume as a songwriter, record producer, voice-over, performer and actor, while singing songs in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, Telugu, Kannada and others.

His Bollywood fans call him the "Prince of Romance" with his melodious romantic songs and smooth voice. He made his breakthrough as a professional singer with the song Tumko Toh Aana Hi Tha, which featured in the Hindi-language film Jai Ho. He has sang dozens of singles for movies and independently since.

Born into a family of Bollywood composers, Malik's journey to stardom began as a child when he began performing at the age of eight when he went to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs in 2006.

He has since performed in shows around the globe and is the youngest singer of Indian origin to have performed at London's Wembley Arena. A fan favourite for not only his singing but also his looks, he has millions of followers on social media and over two billion global streams.

In May 2021, Malik teamed up with Eric Nam and DJ Kshmr for ‘first K-pop meets I-pop’ song Echo. The collaboration is a much awaited one and opens up a lot of space for potential. In June 2021, AR Rahman and Gulzar, along with seven eminent singers come together for "Meri Pukar Suno" an anthem for hope and healing.

Here are some of his best songs:

1. Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon Full Video | Amaal Mallik, Armaan Malik