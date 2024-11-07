Arjun Kapoor Reveals He Has Hashimoto Disease: 'I Can Take Flight & Gain Weight'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Singham Again, revealed that he suffers from Hashimoto disease. The actor shared that it is difficult for him to manage his weight due to the condition, and that his mother was diagnosed with it too.

Arjun told The Hollywood Reporter, "I haven’t always opened up about it, but I also have Hashimoto’s disease, which is an extension of thyroid. It's almost like I can take a flight and gain weight because the body goes in distress."

He shared that he was diagnosed when he was 30 and his mother suffered from it too. "My sister (Anshula Kapoor) also has it. I could see me and my body changing through the course of my films," he stated.

For those unversed, Hashimoto disease is an autoimmune disease that damages the thyroid gland.

Arjun also opened up on going through a low phase and battling depression when his films failed to perform at the box office. "When I went through this phase, I started seeking therapy. I have been somebody who has taken responsibility, I don’t go and talk to people about it. I tried to deal with it the best way I could. The depression and therapy part started happening last year," he revealed.

He said that there was a time when he stopped enjoying watching films because he would doubt himself and his capabilities when he would watch others act.

The actor shared that while he could not work out with a couple of therapists at first, he finally found one who diagnosed him with mild depression.

On the work front, Arjun was recently seen in Singham Again, in which he played the role of the main antagonist, named Danger Lanka. The actor is being praised for his negative role in the film. Singham Again, also starring Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tiger Shroff, is steadily marching towards the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office.