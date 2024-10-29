 Arjun Kapoor REACTS As Fan Shouts 'How Is Malaika' During Singham Again Promotions In Mumbai (VIDEO)
Arjun and Malaika began dating in 2018, and they never shied away from acknowledging their relationship in public. However, six years later, in 2024, reports about their breakup first surfaced online

Sachin T
Updated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora | Instagram

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, along with his co-stars and other members of the Singham Again team, attended a promotional event in Mumbai on Monday evening, and while at it, the actor found him in a sticky situation when a fan questioned him about former girlfriend, Malaika Arora.

A video of the incident has now gone viral, in which as Arjun addressed the crowd at the event, a woman can be heard shouting, "Malaika kashi ahe?" (How is Malaika?" To that, the actor replied, "Abhi single hoon", thus confirming his breakup with Malaika. He was seen quickly diverting the topic and speaking to the organisers to avoid any further such questions.

Arjun and Malaika began dating in 2018, and they never shied away from acknowledging their relationship in public. However, six years later, in 2024, reports about their breakup first surfaced online, and what added fuel to the fire was their appearances together in public completely stopped.

Malaika even skipped Arjun's birthday bash even as all his friends and family members gathered at his residence to celebrate it.

A report in Pinkvilla had stated earlier that Malaika and Arjun parted ways "respectfully" and the two have decided to remain cordial. "They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other," they quoted a source.

However, after the death of Malaika's father, Arjun was amongst the first ones to reach her residence and was seen by her side throughout the funeral as well as the prayer meet.

