 Arjun Kapoor Buys Electric Scooter Worth ₹1.10 Lakh, Distributes Sweets To Paps (VIDEO)
Besides sharing a deep love for motorcycles, Arjun Kapoor also has an amazing car collection

Sachin TUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 12:00 PM IST
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor purchased a new electric scooter on Wednesday (September 25). A few pictures have surfaced in which Arjun is all smiles as he takes the scooter home from Vile Parle in Mumbai.

The actor bought a brand new EV Bike BGauss RUV 350. After doing a little research we found out that the price of the two-wheeler is 1.10 lakh.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Arjun is also seen distributing sweets to the photographers.

Take a look at Arjun's videos here:

The scooter, India's first RUV, comes with full metal body and it is designed to make even off-roads comfortable. It is equipped with a cruise control mechanism and as per their website, it will take around 2 hours 35 minutes to charge the scooter from 0 to 100 per cent.

Besides sharing a deep love for motorcycles, Arjun also has an amazing car collection. He reportedly owns a Maserati Levante, which is worth Rs 1.8 crore, an Audi Q5 and a Honda CR-V.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's much-awaited film Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and others.

Arjun also has No Entry 2, a comedy film directed by Anees Bazmee alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh in the pipeline. Additionally, he will feature in Meri Patni Ka Remake directed by Mudassar Aziz, which stars Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles.

