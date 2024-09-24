Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui Buys ₹6.09 Crore House In 40-Storey Wadala High-Rise

Standup comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has purchased a new house in a 40-storey tower in Mumbai's Wadala. Munawar tied the knot with makeup artist Mehzabeen in May 2024, however, it is not known if he will shift with his wife in their new abode.

According to the transaction documents reviewed by Square Yards, Munawar bought the house, located in New Cuffe Parade, for Rs 6.09 crore. The property is located in a luxurious high-rise Lodha Aura which offers 3 BHK and 4 BHK apartments.

About Munawar's new apartment

The building is currently under construction. It is being developed by Macrotech Developers Limited, a part of Lodha Group. The area where the apartment is located is popular for its blend of residential as well as commercial spaces.

Reportedly, Munawar's recently-purchased apartment spans nearly 1,767 sq ft of built-up area and includes three parking spaces. The deal was finalised in September 2024. The standup comedian paid a stamp duty of Rs 36.6 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Munawar gained popularity several years back because of his standup acts. He also often receives the ire of netizens for his controversial jokes. In 2021, he came under fire for allegedly mocking Lord Ram. He spent a month in prison before being granted bail. Munawar was also subjected to severe online trolling, as well as harassments offline. Several shows of the comedian were also cancelled.

Munawar's work front

Munawar, who had earlier won the reality show Lock Upp, emerged to be the winner of Bigg Boss 17 in January 2024. On April 11, he took to his Instagram handle to announce his acting debut. He shared the teaser of his upcoming film, titled First Copy and needless to say, it has raised the anticipation amongst his fans.

He was recently seen in the finale episode of Splitsvilla X5 as a special guest.