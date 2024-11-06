Arjun Kapoor Hits Back At Trolls, Haters After Singham Again Success: 'Turning Non-Believers Into Believers'

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor gave a befitting reply to his trolls and haters on Wednesday after the success of his latest release, Singham Again. He stated that the film feels like his "debut all over again" and that the trolling and doubt only made him even more determined to continue working hard.

Arjun shared a slew of memes and posts appreciating his act as a menacing villain in Singham Again. One of the memes read, "From trolling him for everything to him being the most talked about man in Singham Agaun, Arjun Kapoor has given a performance of lifetime as villain". Another meme stated, "Trolled for being cast in the film, admired for portrayal of Danger Lanka".

Along with the post, he penned a heartfelt caption, thanking his fans and haters alike. "Here’s to turning non-believers into believers! Every question & doubt only fueled my determination to work harder and come back stronger. To everyone who cheered for me then and still does now – thank you. Your support means everything. To those who doubted me, thank you for pushing me to prove myself again!"

He went on to say, "What a journey it’s been so far; it feels like my debut all over again, and I have a long way to go. Grateful for every step, every lesson, and every bit of love and fire!"

After a slew of terrible flops, Arjun grabbed eyeballs with his villainous role in Singham Again. The film, which released on November 1, has earned a whopping Rs 150 crore in India alone, so far.

Singham Again starred Ajay Devgn in the titular role, along with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff. The Rohit Shetty-directorial is going strong at the box office despite clashing with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

A few months ago, Arjun was mercilessly trolled after his film, The Lady Killer, was declared to be the biggest-ever flop of Bollywood. Made on a budget of Rs 45 crore, the film earned only Rs 60,000 when it released in theatres in November 2023. After failing to secure an OTT platform, the film was silently dropped on Youtube for free in September this year.