 Arjun Kapoor Gets Emotional, Thanks Fans After Singham Again Release: 'Boy You Feel In Love With Ishaqzaade Has Grown Into Man...'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentArjun Kapoor Gets Emotional, Thanks Fans After Singham Again Release: 'Boy You Feel In Love With Ishaqzaade Has Grown Into Man...'

Arjun Kapoor Gets Emotional, Thanks Fans After Singham Again Release: 'Boy You Feel In Love With Ishaqzaade Has Grown Into Man...'

Arjun Kapoor is receiving high praise for his portrayal of Danger Lanka in Singham Again. Recently, he shared his gratitude on social media, reflecting on the journey since he was cast in the role fifteen months ago. In an emotional message, Kapoor wrote, "The boy you fell in love with in Ishaqzaade has grown into the man whose manic energy and madness you have embraced in Singham Again."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is currently being lauded for his performance as Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty's cop film Singham Again, which was released on November 1, 2024. On Saturday, he took to social media to express his gratitude to fans for their support.

Kapoor, who got emotional, wrote, "Fifteen months ago, @itsrohitshetty sir chose me for this incredible role, and from that moment, I dedicated myself to ensuring I wouldn’t disappoint him, the fans of Singham or my audience. Today, your love has validated me as Danger Lanka!"

Check it out:

Read Also
Arjun Kapoor REACTS As Fan Shouts 'How Is Malaika' During Singham Again Promotions In Mumbai (VIDEO)
article-image

The 39-year-old actor added, "I am endlessly thankful for your support; your words resonate deeper than I can express. The BOY you fell in love with in Ishaqzaade has grown into the MAN whose manic energy and madness you have embraced in Singham Again."

FPJ Shorts
Meet Anish Sarkar: 3-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Chess Player In History To Secure FIDE Rating
Meet Anish Sarkar: 3-Year-Old Becomes Youngest Chess Player In History To Secure FIDE Rating
GATE 2025 Application Correction Deadline Extended To November 10; Check Details
GATE 2025 Application Correction Deadline Extended To November 10; Check Details
Indian Railways Penalise 12,609 Persons In Anti-Littering Drive During Swachhata Pakhwada, Plant 2,63,000 Saplings
Indian Railways Penalise 12,609 Persons In Anti-Littering Drive During Swachhata Pakhwada, Plant 2,63,000 Saplings
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Character Bolne Se Ho Nahi Jaata,’ Says Digvijay Rathee On Kashish Kapoor Calling Herself Reason Behind His Wild Card Entry
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Character Bolne Se Ho Nahi Jaata,’ Says Digvijay Rathee On Kashish Kapoor Calling Herself Reason Behind His Wild Card Entry

"Your belief in me means the world and your encouragement fuels my passion. Thank you for this amazing journey," concluded Kapoor.

Read Also
Singham Again Movie Review: Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty's 'High-Voltage' Ramayana Is Explosively...
article-image

Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari and Akshay Kumar, among others. Salman Khan has also made a special cameo as Chulbul Pandey in the movie, which has been lauded by netizens.

On the film's release, Arjun visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings.

Read Also
The Lady Killer Failure Explained: Here's Why Arjun Kapoor-Bhumi Pednekar Starrer Went Unnoticed
article-image

On the work front, Arjun was previously seen in The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. It was said to be one of the biggest box office disasters in Indian cinema.

After a disappointing performance at the box office, the film has been released on the T-Series YouTube channel.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Character Bolne Se Ho Nahi Jaata,’ Says Digvijay Rathee On Kashish Kapoor...

Bigg Boss 18: ‘Main Character Bolne Se Ho Nahi Jaata,’ Says Digvijay Rathee On Kashish Kapoor...

‘Your Understanding Power Is Less’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shrutika Arjun Gets Into Heated Spat With...

‘Your Understanding Power Is Less’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shrutika Arjun Gets Into Heated Spat With...

Arjun Kapoor Gets Emotional, Thanks Fans After Singham Again Release: 'Boy You Feel In Love With...

Arjun Kapoor Gets Emotional, Thanks Fans After Singham Again Release: 'Boy You Feel In Love With...

Fauji 2 Trailer: Vicky Jain Makes Blink-And-Miss Appearance, Gauahar Khan Shines As Lieutenant...

Fauji 2 Trailer: Vicky Jain Makes Blink-And-Miss Appearance, Gauahar Khan Shines As Lieutenant...

Shanaya Kapoor Enjoys Pool Time In ₹36.7K Bikini In Dubai On 25th Birthday

Shanaya Kapoor Enjoys Pool Time In ₹36.7K Bikini In Dubai On 25th Birthday