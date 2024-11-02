Arjun Kapoor Gets Emotional, Thanks Fans After Singham Again Release: 'Boy You Feel In Love With Ishaqzaade Has Grown Into Man...'

Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is currently being lauded for his performance as Danger Lanka in Rohit Shetty's cop film Singham Again, which was released on November 1, 2024. On Saturday, he took to social media to express his gratitude to fans for their support.

Kapoor, who got emotional, wrote, "Fifteen months ago, @itsrohitshetty sir chose me for this incredible role, and from that moment, I dedicated myself to ensuring I wouldn’t disappoint him, the fans of Singham or my audience. Today, your love has validated me as Danger Lanka!"

Check it out:

The 39-year-old actor added, "I am endlessly thankful for your support; your words resonate deeper than I can express. The BOY you fell in love with in Ishaqzaade has grown into the MAN whose manic energy and madness you have embraced in Singham Again."

"Your belief in me means the world and your encouragement fuels my passion. Thank you for this amazing journey," concluded Kapoor.

Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari and Akshay Kumar, among others. Salman Khan has also made a special cameo as Chulbul Pandey in the movie, which has been lauded by netizens.

On the film's release, Arjun visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to seek blessings.

On the work front, Arjun was previously seen in The Lady Killer alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. It was said to be one of the biggest box office disasters in Indian cinema.

After a disappointing performance at the box office, the film has been released on the T-Series YouTube channel.