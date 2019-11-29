Are you accidentally following Kangana Ranaut’s secret social media account?

Kangana Ranaut is busy prepping for the much awaited biopic of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa, ‘Thalaivi’. Kangana’s fans are aware that the diva is not on any social media platform. The constant updates are given by her sister Rangoli Chandel, who calls herself the actress’s official spokesperson. Apart from that, Ranaut’s has accounts in the name of her team that posts updates from time to time.
Recently, the Judgementall Hai Kya actress was in Delhi for an event, where she spoke about her anger management, handling finances, and a secret social media account.
She explained that every time she has gotten angry in life, it has been for a reason to construct, to do better or to excel or for her team to excel. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Kangana said, “When I left home, I did not leave because I just want to give my parents hell. I had a vision, I had a plan, so it’s been a very constructive emotion. I would like to go against practices that are pulling people down, which are not productive. What I do in anger has always worked for me. There is a child inside me that is beyond any logic."
Talking about how she handles her finances, the Manikarnika actress said, “People think I am careless with my money but I am very wise when it comes to handling my finances. I like to invest in my dreams. I don’t like to invest in a dead zone and freeze my money. I am also an obsessive lover — not just sexually but platonic too. The ones I love, I spoil them silly. I love my parents. My brother’s wedding is in Udaipur. I like to spend on people I love. God has been very kind. I support causes too and donate where my heart belongs."
Speaking about having a social account, Kangana revealed that she has a secret handle, but she doesn’t use it to stalk people. However, when she isn’t working she spends 7-8 hours on social media.
On work front, Kangana’s 'Thalaivi' is being helmed by AL Vijay, and is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020. Besides that she will also be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and another action flick titled Dhaakad.
