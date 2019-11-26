Cost of Kangana Ranaut's handbag is probably more than your annual income!

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is a bonafide fashionista. From her aesthetic stints at Cannes to casual outings, the diva knows a thing or to when it comes to couture. Recently Kangana was spotted at the airport, clad in a stylish ensemble. However, it was her handbag that stole the thunder.
In the pictures below, the Manikarnika actress can be seen carrying a Hermes Birkin Bag with gold hardware that costs around Rs 7.3 Lakh. One can easily argue that it is more than an average scale of a person’s annual income.
Kangana opted for a stunning outfit that comprised on a teal and black printed dress, layered with a grey coat. She completed her look with a pair of leather boots.
Ranaut recently dropped the intriguing teaser and poster for the much talked about biopic of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa called Thalaivi, that will see her in the titular role.
Thalaivi is being helmed by AL Vijay and has been written by Baahubali and Manikarnika writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai writer Rajat Arora. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020.
Besides this, Kangana also announced that she will be producing a film on Ram Mandir case, titled as Aparajitha Ayodhya.
Furthermore she also has a line-up on films such as Dhaakad and Panga.
