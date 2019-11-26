Cost of Kangana Ranaut's handbag is probably more than your annual income!

Ranaut recently dropped the intriguing teaser and poster for the much talked about biopic of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa called Thalaivi, that will see her in the titular role.

Thalaivi is being helmed by AL Vijay and has been written by Baahubali and Manikarnika writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and The Dirty Picture and Once Upon a Time in Mumbai writer Rajat Arora. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020.

Besides this, Kangana also announced that she will be producing a film on Ram Mandir case, titled as Aparajitha Ayodhya.

Furthermore she also has a line-up on films such as Dhaakad and Panga.