'Thalaivi' in trouble? Jayalalithaa’s niece has permission to sue makers of Kangana Ranaut starrer

According to a news report, in her affidavit, Deepa has said that neither Vijay nor Menon took her consent before starting the project. And hence, they do not have any legal rights to depict the life of Jayalalithaa on celluloid. She further added that she wants the makers to submit the entire script and seek her permission.

The first look poster and the teaser of ‘Thalaivi’ was shared by the makers last week on the internet. The video received mixed reactions from Netizens. The video, shows Kangana in two distinct looks in and as Thalaivi. Kangana Ranaut has gone a complete transformation and nailed both Jayalalithaa’s look and body language. The first look teaser shows the early years of Jayalalithaa’s career when she was a superstar heroine, and the focus then shifts to her years as a politician, a look that everyone had been eagerly waiting for.

Twitterati were divided in their opinion.

While some panned the prosthetics that have gone into transforming Kangana into Jayalalithaa, others expressed excitement at the idea of seeing the actress essay the late politician in the upcoming film.

Many users on Twitter started trolling the actress over a bas prosthetic make-up look calling her potato and various other names.

Kangana's sister, Rangoli Chandel, who has always stood beside her finally hit it back on the trolls by calling them a 'samosa gang' and their opinions 'inconsequential.'