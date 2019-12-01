Arbaaz ji ki taraf se: Malaika Arora gets annoyed at poor lady for using Arbaaz Khan's name

Malaika Arora has completely moved on with her past life as Arbaaz Khan's wife and is enjoying her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. However, she got annoyed and snapped at a flower vendor for using Arbaaz's name.

In a viral video, Malaika was spotted after her fitness training session in a joyous mood. However, the tired yet delighted diva soon turned into a frowning lady as a flower vendor came by her to sell 'gajras'.

Thinking that Malaika would buy the accessory, the poor lady said that it is from Arbaaz sir. She said "Arbaaz ji ki taraf se." Unfortunately, this made Malaika furious and she snapped back at the lady.