Farah Khan had approached these actors for 'Chhaiya Chhaiya' before Malaika Arora

Farah Khan revealed that she had approached two other actresses before turning to Malaika for the song. “We had approached Shilpa (Shetty) to Raveena (Tandon), a lot of actors but no one did it. Malaika did the song and became a star after that,” said the choreographer, who is “fed up of remixes.” said Farah Khan.

Talking about the trend of remakes, the filmmaker said, “I don’t know why they are making them. It’s a call the music company has taken. They say they do very well. Obviously it makes people nostalgic. A retro song, you will always enjoy. A new song takes longer to grow.”

Farah Khan recently choreographed the recreated version of Govinda and Raveena Tandon‘s iconic song, ‘Ankhiyon Se Goli Maare’ for the upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh.