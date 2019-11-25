Guess what made Farah Khan like remakes?

Talking about it, Farah told IANS: "They (people) have made their own story, decided whom we are making the film with, and also who has left the movie. Till we announce what we are making, what's the title, who all are in the movie, everything else is just rumour and speculation which we don't even want to refute because there is no point."

But is she interested in making a remake?

"Yes, why not? At one point of time, I used to look down upon remakes and ask 'why is he doing this?' But now I think it is worldwide (remakes are made worldwide). I realised that after having children... My kids haven't watched the movies that I loved in my childhood or when I was growing up. They are not going to watch them now because the movies are dated, so why not give a fresh spin if the story is interesting or something... You can modernise it and make it for today's audiences," said the mother of three kids.