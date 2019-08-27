People are scared to make big musicals now, says Farah Khan

Filmmaker Farah Khan said she and Rohit Shetty are perhaps the last set of directors in Bollywood who continue to make big musicals, a genre which is slowly fading away. “I feel people get scared to make these big musicals because right now the situation is such that it’s said, ‘Don’t do this, critics will cut it. Don’t do that, that will happen.’ Maybe Rohit and I are the last two who want to make the movies that we used to watch as kids and the ones that we still remember, the ones that were happy films. I try to make a small film every time but no one lets me do that,” Farah said.

The director was speaking at Big Cine Expo, where she was honoured for her work. Farah said she loves watching different kinds of films but may not necessarily want to make them. “I may not be capable of making those movies. A lot of directors enjoy my movies but they may not want to make those films. Love for cinema cannot be for only a certain type of films. I am a foodie for cinema. I watch all kinds of movies, from Polish, Swedish to French and they’re absolutely fantastic. My sensibilities are such that I make Pan-Indian films which would run from B centre to A plus (tiers). That’s a difficult thing to do because you have to please one billion people. It’s easy to make a film that pleases 10,000 people.”