Farah Khan's Sunday lunch date was nothing less than was THE 'MET Gala of Lokhandwala'

Sunday calls for chilling with family and friends and that’s what our Bollywood celebrities are doing. Yesterday, Farah Khan hosted a grand lunch party and invited all of her close friends. She called it ‘Met Gala of Lokhandwala.’
Karan Johar shared a group photo and thanked her for hosting a great gathering. He wrote, “Thanks @farahkhankunder for an amazing lunch!!!! Super energy and tons of good and positive conversations and the best food I have eaten in a while!! #blockbustersunday.” Farah thanked Karan for bringing sweets.
The party included Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Patralekhaa, Pooja Hegde, Harshvardhan Rane, Punit Malhotra, Jackie Shroff, Sonali Bendre, Goldie Behl, Maniesh Paul, Angad Bedi, Neha Dhupia, Kartik Aaryan, Ashutosh Gowariker, Malaika Arora, Shweta Bachchan among others. Farah’s brother Sajid Khan was also in attendance. Most of the guests shared photos from their lunch party.
