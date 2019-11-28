Malaika Arora flaunts her sexy hourglass figure in a shimmery outfit

Malaika has been in the news for dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. The two have recently confirmed their relationship, and don’t shy away to indulge in some PDA on social media.

Arora, who is often in news for her relationship status with actor Arjun Kapoor, also said that she doesn't care about trolls.

"Personally, I care a damn. I really I mean if I have to say as crudely, I care a f**k. The only thing that comes to mind is that I just feel bad for people out there who talk or behave a certain way. I mean like you gotta be really messed up in your head or you gotta be really low self-esteem or its gotta be some sort of you know for you to actually sit and belittle somebody or degrade somebody or be nasty," she told IANS.

"I mean you really gotta have a lot of issues with yourself to be doing just because you have a platform. And you're faceless so you think it’s your birth right. I look at it that way. I feel really bad for them," Malaika added.