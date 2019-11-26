Malaika Arora or Ranu Mondal? Fans troll actress for her make-up

Malaika Arora makes sure she always stays in the news be it through her love life, fitness regime or fashion statements. However, the 46-yr old actress was recently trolled on social media and compared to singing sensation Ranu Mondal.
Malaika shared a beautiful post of herself on Instagram wearing hand bands supporting underpriviledge kids. She captioned "by wearing this band of inclusion, you commit to a world that has space for everyone in it . A world that is stronger for all".
However, what fans noticed was not her wokr but her face which has make-up on it. While many loved her look and called her beautiful and gorgeous, few trolls couldn't help but compare her with Ranu Mondal. One them wrote "Ranu Mondal."
Some users wrote that she looks older with makeup and she shouldn't put it. One of them commented "Is makeup on you or are you on make up?" Another user said "She looks old in this picture. She looks better without make up."
Earlier, the overnight singing sensation Ranu Mondal made it to the news due to an overly done makeup on her face and was trolled for days on social media. Many users criticized her makeup artist and started a series of memes featuring her face.
