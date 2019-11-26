Malaika Arora or Ranu Mondal? Fans troll actress for her make-up

Malaika Arora makes sure she always stays in the news be it through her love life, fitness regime or fashion statements. However, the 46-yr old actress was recently trolled on social media and compared to singing sensation Ranu Mondal.

Malaika shared a beautiful post of herself on Instagram wearing hand bands supporting underpriviledge kids. She captioned "by wearing this band of inclusion, you commit to a world that has space for everyone in it . A world that is stronger for all".