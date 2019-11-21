Ranu Mondal's make-up artist trashes horrendous viral pic, calls it 'fake'

After Twitter brutally trolled Ranu Mondal for her drastic make up transformation, Sandhya the make up artist behind Ranu’s look has finally spoken up.

Since a picture of her wearing make up went viral. In the picture that triggered a meme fair on Twitter, Ranu can be seen wearing layers and layers of foundation that doesn't even match her skin tone.

The horrendous make-up evoked a lot of comparisons with horror figures from popular movies and gave trolls fodder for memes. While some users made memes, others bashed the make-up artist for overdoing it.

The make up atist has finally taken to social media to share her side of the reality, Sandhya claims that the pictures that were doing rounds on Twitter were in fact ‘fake’.

Sandhya shared the transformation video on her Instagram. She also said that the picture that went viral, “has been edited to an extent”.

She also accepted that the viral pictures were indeed funny and her team laughed at some posts, however she also requested people to not hurt sentiments while making jokes,

Sandhya said in her post, “As you can see, this is the difference between the work that we have done and the 'Fake' picture that has been edited to an extent. All the jokes and trolls are fine and they make us laugh too but to hurt someone sentiments, that's not a very good thing to do.”

“We truly hope that you all will understand the truth and realise the difference between the fake one and the one that is genuine. That's all we ask for,” she further added.

Here are the posts she shared: