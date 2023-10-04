AR Rahman Files ₹10 Crore Defamation Case Against Surgeons Association, Demands Unconditional Apology | Photo by ANI

The renowned music maestro and Academy Award-winning artist, AR Rahman, found himself embroiled in controversy following his Chennai concert, which turned into a chaotic and nightmarish experience for many due to a stampede-like situation. Rahman has taken legal action by filing a defamation case against the surgeons association in response to their complaint against him.

To provide some context, ASICON had lodged a complaint against the celebrated musician, often referred to as the "Mozart of Madras," alleging that he had received Rs 29 lakh in 2018 for a concert that never took place.

In response to the allegations, Rahman's legal team promptly issued a formal notice, urging the surgeons association to retract their complaint within a three-day period. Rahman categorically refuted all the accusations, citing the involvement of third parties of which he had no prior knowledge.

Additionally, he insisted on an unconditional apology from the association for the damage to his reputation caused by the complaint. The notice also made it clear that if the association failed to comply with these demands and compensate for the harm done, Rahman would initiate legal and criminal proceedings against them.

Last month, AR Rahman garnered significant attention when his Chennai concert, titled 'Marakuma Nenjam' and held at Adityaram Palace, became the subject of controversy due to severe mismanagement issues. Numerous attendees of the concert reported experiencing a stampede-like situation, which marred the event's overall experience. There were widespread complaints about the low volume of the performance, making it nearly inaudible for those situated farther away from the stage. Some concertgoers even alleged that they were denied entry to the event despite having tickets.

AR Rahman gained widespread recognition and fame with his soundtrack for the Tamil film "Roja" (1992), which was a massive success and marked the beginning of a long and illustrious career in the music industry. He is known for his fusion of Indian classical music with electronic music and world music influences, creating a unique and innovative sound that has earned him numerous awards and accolades, including two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and several National Film Awards in India. Some of his notable works include soundtracks for films like "Dil Se," "Lagaan," "Slumdog Millionaire," "Rang De Basanti," and many others.

