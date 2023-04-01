April fools prank: Anupam Kher recalls posing as late actress Sridevi’s sister for a magazine cover

Anupam Kher | Photo File

Actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to reminisce about an age-old prank that he had pulled on the entire film industry on April Fool's Day in 1991. He collaborated with a popular film magazine and posed as the late actress Sridevi's sister for the cover story.

Kher shared a photo from the shoot and mentioned that the picture and the story had created quite a sensation.

Here’s what he said

Taking to his official Twitter account, he talked about the incident that took place in 1991 and cherished those fun memories.

Anupam Kher went online on twitter to shared about this with his fans and wrote, “This is ME on the cover of @CineBlitz magazine. It was an April fool issue dated April 1st 1991. The pic and the story along with it had created a sensation. #MickyContractor did the make up and ace photographer #GautamRajadhyaksha clicked the pic. Those were the innocent days of cinema. 😍🙏😍”

The Twitterati were quick to respond, with many complimenting Kher for his beautiful looks in the picture. A user wrote, “OMG at first i didn't recognise you sir it's really you looking so so beautiful.” Another commented, “Sir bohot hot lag rahe ho aap." Some even mistook him for Sridevi herself, while others compared him with actresses Rani Mukerji.

Wanted to pull a prank on the entire film industry

The prank had left everyone surprised and split in the 90s, with many finding it hard to believe that it was Anupam Kher in the picture.

However, when the truth was revealed, everyone was left in laughter, and the actor was hailed for how well he carried his look and posed like a glamorous diva in the photoshoot.

Those were indeed the innocent days of cinema, as Kher had mentioned. With this trip down memory lane, Kher's fans got a glimpse of the actor's playful and mischievous side.