Don’t let people of Bengal suffer like Kashmiri pandits: Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher in 'The Kashmir Files' |

Kolkata: At a discussion session at National Museum organised by Khola Hawa--a socio-cultural platform led by BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta and Bengal BJP leader Shishir Bajoria, noted Bollywood actor Anupam Kher mentioned about his struggle days in Mumbai and spoke about the perils that was faced by Kashmiri Pandits.

“Kashmiri Pandits were uprooted from their soil. I was born in a family of Kashmiri pandit who were uprooted from their houses. Don’t let this happen in West Bengal.

"Initially in Mumbai I used to sleep at the railway station and my grandfather used to say that you are already drenched, so don’t be afraid of the rain. I am repeating the same for the people of Bengal,” said Kher.

'I was beaten by students of Jadavpur University'

Director of Kashmir Files, Vivek Agnihotri who also took part in the discussion said that Bengal presently is tainted in ‘corruption’ and ‘communal violence.

“I grew up hearing about Jadavpur University. Once while I was trying to show my movie The Buddha in a Traffic Jam in the same university I was beaten by the students there. It was beyond my thinking,” claimed Agnihotri.

Referring to 'Direct Action Day' in Bengal (August 16, 1946), Agnihotri mentioned that ‘it will not take long for Bengal to become Kashmir’.