Anupam Kher visits Kalighat Temple in Kolkata to pray for late actor Satish Kaushik, says, 'I prayed for my friend’s soul'

Anupam Kher | Instagram

A deep sorrow has struck Anupam Kher as the veteran actor has lost his dear friend Satish Kaushik. His sudden demise shocked everyone, as the actor was doing well and even played Holi at Javed Akhtar’s party.

While his last rites and everything else have been done already, Anupam paid a visit to the holy temple of Kalighat in Kolkata to pray for the peaceful departure of his friend’s soul.

Well, Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik were very close to each other for years, and therefore it was obvious for him to offer prayers on the late actor's behalf.

As he was in Kolkata a few days after Satish’s death, he planned to offer prayers at the city’s well-known Kalighat temple so that his friend’s soul would rest in peace.

Anupam Kher shared a video from Kalighat Temple

The Kashmir Files actor posted a clip from the temple premises, in which you will see him greeting all his fans with an empathetic gesture. He wore a red kurta with a tika on his forehead and a garland around his neck.

While leaving the temple, he told people present there that he prayed for everyone, including his late friend, in front of Goddess Kali.

He stated, "I came to Kalighat Temple today to get Kali Mata’s blessings. I met devotees here and prayed for everybody, especially my friend Satish Kaushik’s departed soul."

Check out the video here:

About Satish Kaushik

The famous personality, known for his comic act and the direction of Salman Khan’s film ‘Tere Naam’, Satish Kaushik, died of cardiac arrest at the age of 66. The entire industry and his fans mourned his demise, offering their deepest condolences to his family.

Many attended his funeral, along with Anupam Kher, who shared an emotional ‘goodbye’ video dedicating his friend Satish.

After suffering from a cardiac arrest, Satish Kaushik was brought to the hospital in New Delhi, where he was declared dead. Surprisingly, he had played Holi with Janki Kutir at a party on March 7, just a day before his demise.

Read Also Anupam Kher is all praise for ‘student’ Deepika Padukone as she joins Oscars 2023 as presenter