Anupamaa Spoiler: Shruti to NOT Die, Will Be Brought Home Back By Anuj & Aadhya (EXCLUSIVE)

Star Plus' show Anupamaa helmed by Rupali Ganguly is one of the most loved shows on the channel. Week after week, the show has been securing the numero uno spot on the TRP charts ever since its inception.

Read Also Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj To Look For An Arrange Marriage Suitor For Dimpy

In the current track of the show, The Shahs have now left for India, leaving Anupamaa emotional. A shootout occurs at Pari and Aadhya's school and goons hold both the girls hostage. Anupamaa and Shruti rush to save the girls and Anupamaa saves Pari before Aadhya. Aadhya sees this and is taken aback. On the other hand, Shruti is shot trying to save Anupamaa. While Aadhya is yet again affected by Anupamaa's actions, Shruti, who was shot is critical and is currently admitted to the hospital.

Now, according to a earlier media reports, Shruti would have passed away and would reunite Anupamaa, Anuj and Aadhya. However, Free Press Journal has learnt of exclusive developments from the upcoming track of the show. Our sources close to the show inform us that Shruti will not pass away and will survive the mishap. She will be brought home back in a wheelchair by Anuj and Aadhya. Aadhya will celebrate her comeback and will be seen overjoyed.

However, Aadhya will later be seen suffering from a panic attack as she recalls the shooting incidents and flashbacks of that day occur.

Looks like, fans of the show will have to wait a little more for the much anticipated reunion. Anupamaa is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of DKP productions.