Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj To Look For An Arrange Marriage Suitor For Dimpy

Star Plus' show Anupamaa helmed by Rupali Ganguly is one of the most loved shows on the channel. Week after week, the show has been securing the numero uno spot on the TRP charts ever since its inception.

In the current track of Anupamaa, while Anupamaa has now participated in an international cooking competition aiming to win it for the sake of saving Yashdeep's restaurant 'Spice and chutney,' her personal life is in shambles as Anuj has decided to tie the knot with Shruti despite harbouring feelings for Anupamaa. The Shahs have now left for India, leaving Anupamaa emotional.

According to a recent report by India Forums, after the Shahs come back to India, Vanraj, who has learnt of Dimpy's relationship with Titu, will decide to look for new suitors for Dimpy in an arrange marriage set up. He will also go ahead to fix a meeting of Dimpy with a suitor. Petrified, Dimpy calls up Anupamaa to complain about the same. She also goes attempts to flee the Shah house and later adamantly states that it is only Titu she will get married to and no one else.

Anupamaa, produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of DKP Productions stars Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Kunwar Amar, Nishi Saxena, Nidhi Shah, Ashish Mehrotra and other popular faces as pivotal characters.