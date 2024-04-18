 Anupamaa Spoiler: Shruti To Be Shot Trying To Save Anupamaa, Aadhya Lashes Out At Her
The upcoming episodes of Star Plus' show Anupamaa are all set to bring in some major twists.

Thursday, April 18, 2024
Star Plus' show Anupamaa has been reigning supreme on the TRP charts ever since its inception. Helmed by Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa is invincible on the TRP charts and is immensely popular among the viewers of the show globally.

In the current track of the show, while Anuj is all set to tie the knot with Shruti despite having feelings for Anupama, Shruti, irked and aware of the same has warned him to move on. While Aadhya despises Anupamaa strongly, the latter has been facing her own struggles and has been trying hard to save Spice and Chutney, the restaurant she works in.

The upcoming track of the show is all set to bring in a major twist. According to a report in India Forums, Pari and Aadhya will be kidnapped and held hostage by a few goons. Anupamaa rushes there in a bid to save Pari. The goons decide to shoot her, however, Shruti comes in between to save Anupamaa and will be shot instead. She will then be admitted to the hospital and will be seen battling for her life. Irked, Aadhya will confront Anupamaa and will be seen lashing out at her. She will warn Anupamaa stating that she will never forgive her if anything happens to Shruti.

Consumed with guilt, Anupamaa confides into Anuj stating that she was the one meant for the bullet and not Shruti.

Produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut production, Anupamaa streams on Star Plus.

