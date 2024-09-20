Pratiksha Honmukhe On Being THROWN OUT Of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'What Happened With Me Wasn't Small'

Pratiksha Honmukhe, currently a part of Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja starrer 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye,' made headlines after her abrupt ouster from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, her debut show. While Pratiksha never spoke about what really happened on the sets of the show, Rajan Shahi, the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has spoken about the same in multiple interviews and had stated that Pratiksha could not live up to their expectations.

Two months after her ouster from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pratiksha bagged 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye,' as the negative lead of the show. While the actress has been performing pretty well on the show now, in a recent interview with the Times Of India, Pratiksha opened up on how did she cope up after the mishap and how her parents supported her in her road to reocvery. Speaking of the same, Pratiksha says, ''It was difficult for me because there were many things I was over thinking about. I had just started my career in the entertainment industry. I had quit my flying career of 7 years and took a risk and then achanak se all this happened, so obviously it was difficult. But then, jab aap achhe ho toh aap ke sath sab acha hota hai, so yeah.''

Further speaking about not being mentally ready to take up shows after her ouster from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Pratiksha says, ''Yeh Rishta ke baad bhi jo kuch bhi hua, that time also I was getting shows, I got offered two shows but I was not ready to do those shows because mentally I was not in that space. So that's why, when this show came, I was like theek hai, matlab parallel lead hai so why not? I am very happy that I took that decision because I am very happy to be working here.''

''The thing is, I have seen people go in depression too, because whatever happened with me was not something small, I mean everyone was talking about it. But my family was there to support me and encourage me. They kept telling me that I had not done anything wrong, so when my parents were with me, I thought I have to be okay. I got this show after two months of the YRKKH episode, and us se pehle bhi mujhe do shows offer ho chuke thhe, but like I said, I wasn't mentally in that space,'' recalls Pratiksha.

For the uninformed, there have also been rumours about the actress being in a relationship with her Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai costar Shehzada Dhami. However, she has maintained her stance on being 'just friends' with him.