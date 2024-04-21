Anupamaa Spoiler: Shruti To Pass Away, To Reunite Anuj, Anupamaa & Aadhya Before Her Demise?

Star Plus' show Anupamaa helmed by Rupali Ganguly is one of the most loved shows on the channel. Week after week, the show has been securing the numero uno spot on the TRP charts ever since its inception.

In the current track of Anupamaa, while Anupamaa has now participated in an international cooking competition aiming to win it for the sake of saving Yashdeep's restaurant 'Spice and chutney,' her personal life is in shambles as Anuj has decided to tie the knot with Shruti despite harbouring feelings for Anupamaa. The Shahs have now left for India, leaving Anupamaa emotional. A shootout occurs at Pari and Aadhya's school and goons hold both the girls hostage. Anupamaa and Shruti rush to save the girls and Anupamaa saves Pari before Aadhya. Aadhya sees this and is taken aback. On the other hand, Shruti is shot trying to save Anupamaa.

Now according to a report in the Etimes, Shruti, who is admitted in the hospital is juggling between life and death. The doctors will inform Anuj and others of a very thin chance of being able to save Shruti. Shruti will eventually pass away but before that she may come to a realisation that it was because of her that Anuj, Aadhya and Anupamaa's lives were disrupted. Therefore, she will decide to reunite the three of them before passing away.

While there is no official confirmation on this track, it will be interesting to see the much anticipated reunion of Anuj, Anupamaa and Aadhya on the show.