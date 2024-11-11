Anupamaa Fame Sagar Parekh To Make Comeback On Television With Shagun Pandey Starrer Mera Balam Thanedaar, To Essay THIS Role

PM

Sagar Parekh, who is known for his potarayal of Samar in Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa, is all set to make a comeback on television with an avatar totally opposite to the one he has previously potrayed in the Rupali Ganguly starrer.

According to a report in India Forums, Sagar will soon be joining the cast of Shagun Pandey starrer 'Mera Balam Thanedar' on Colors TV. The actor will be seen essaying the character of a notorious 'thief' in the show and his entry will shake things up for the characters of Bulbul and Veer, essayed by Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary.

For the uninformed, Sagar's character Samar marked his exit from Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa after he was shot dead by a few goons. While fans of the show anticipated his re entry, Sagar shocked everyone after announcing his stint on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. The actor's performance on the show went ahead to earn him a lot of recognition, however, Sagar was evicted shortly after his stint on the show.

Mera Balam Thanedar stars Shagun Pandey and Shruti Choudhary in the lead roles and is one of the best performing shows on the TRP charts. The current drama of the show revolves around Veer rescuing Bulbul from the clutches of Sampoorna. He had declared that women are strong enough to save themselves and as a result of the same, Bulbul, along with the other women stood up to Sampoorna and gang.