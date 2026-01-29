 'Bahot Saari Gaaliyan Khaayi Maine': The 50 Contestant Shiv Thakare On Doing A Prank About His Wedding | Exclusive
Earlier this month, Shiv Thakare pranked his fans by sharing a wedding picture on Instagram. However, later, he revealed that it was from a shoot. Recently, The Free Press Journal spoke to Shiv about it, and he told us that he got a lot of 'gaaliyan' for doing the prank on social media.

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 07:50 PM IST
Shiv Thakare

Reality show star Shiv Thakare shocked his fans earlier this month when he shared a picture of his wedding, and in the caption wrote, "Finally." Everyone thought that he was married, but later, he revealed that it was a shoot for a project. Now, Shiv is gearing up to be seen in the new reality show titled The 50. The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Shiv, and spoke to him about the wedding prank.

He told us, "Kuch kuch cheezen hoti hai jo mere haath mein nahi hoti, masti ke haath mein hoti hai. Woh masti kya thi ke woh shoot ka picture tha aur maine dal diya tha. Mujhe tha ki 'Finally, first shoot of 2026' aisa kuch main daalo. Par maine socha aage ki cheezen kal daalta hoon. Mujhe nahi pata tha masti itni hojayegi, mere ghar se gaaliyan padegi. Aai boli ke 'kya faltu pana aahe, kya chal raha hai? log mujhe phone kar rahe hai'. Aise bahot saari gaaliyan khaayi maine (There are some things which are not in my hands, they are in the hands of fun. The prank was that it was a picture of a shoot, and I had posted it. I thought that I should post, 'Finally, first shoot of 2026'. But I thought that I would post the next thing tomorrow. I did not know that the prank would be so much that I would be abused by my family members. My mother said 'what is this useless thing? What is going on? People are calling me'. So, I got a lot of abuses)."

Shiv further said, "Par kuch faida hua. Kuch shaadi ke liye collaboration aaye mujhe, jo meri real shaadi mein kaam aayenge. Naye brands milenge toh mere paise bachenge. Toh kuch faida bhi hui aur kuch gaaliyan bhi padi (But there were some benefits. I received collaborations for weddings, which would be useful for my real wedding. Getting new brands would save my money. So, there were some benefits and some abuses)."

Further, Shiv revealed that it was a picture from a Marathi Koli song shoot, and the girl with him in the picture is an artist.

When he was asked about the girl in his real life, Shiv joked, "Aane toh do (Let her come)." When probed that in 2026 he would give the good news of the wedding, he said, "Hopefully."

The 50 Release Date

Meanwhile, apart from Shiv, The 50 will feature more 49 celebrities. The show will premiere on Colors TV and Jio Hotstar on 1st February, 2026.

