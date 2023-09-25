Anupam Kher, Shiva Rajkumar-Starrer Ghost To Release In Hindi On October 19

The high-octane action Kannada thriller starring Anupam Kher and Dr Shiva Rajkumar is set to release in Hindi. Taking to X, Kher shared a video of him and Shiva Rajkumar along with the release announcement.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Kannada Superstar Shiva Rajkumar Exudes Mean Machismo in Ghost Teaser As He Turns 61 Today

"The big reveal is finally confirmed! Sandesh Productions and Dr. Jayantlal Gada are set to bring 'Ghost' in Hindi to the forefront. Jai Ho! #HindiCinema #GhostHindi," he wrote, sharing the video.

'Ghost' features the Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar and Anupam Kher. In the video, Kher and Shiva Rajkumar are seen doing a video call and discussing the Ghost Hindi release. The movie is directed by filmmaker Srini. It will hit the theatres on October 19. Pen Studios who are known to venture into pan-India Cinema, and have brought movies like Ravi Teja's Khiladi, Sitaraman, Vikram and more to the Hindi market are all set for their first Kanada collaboration.

Kher will be next seen in The Vaccine War, which will be released on September 28.

Kher has also shared the look of his character from his 528th film, the Telugu drama, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents around a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) and the people of Stuartpuram. Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal. Kher has also completed the shoot of his film 'Calorie' in Amritsar, Punjab. The film is directed by Canadian director Eisha Marjara.