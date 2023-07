Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar turns 61 on July 12. Here's looking at unseen, candid pictures from the actor's personal life |

Remembering Dr. Rajkumar on his 94th birth anniversary: 10 Facts you must know about Kannada...

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)