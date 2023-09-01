'Historical Moment In My Life': Anupam Kher Recalls Meeting King Of Pop Michael Jackson | Photo Via Instagram.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Friday recalled meeting with American singer-songwriter Michael Jackson and also shared a throwback picture with him. The Kashmir Files actor took to Instagram and treated fans with an interesting story of himself and the King of Pop.

Along with the post, he penned a lengthy note to share how he was over the moon at the mere thought of meeting one of the greatest performers. The note read, "Story Of This Pic: In 1996 the great #MichaelJackson performed in Mumbai. It was magical. Next evening around 25 chosen guests were invited to have an exclusive half an hour interaction with the #KingOfPop at Hotel Oberoi terrace gardens. I was over the moon at the mere thought of meeting one of the greatest performers of our times at such close quarters. I was there one hour before the scheduled meeting. So were the other 24 important people of Mumbai! There was a small platform erected as a kind of temporary stage."

"We were waiting- breathlessly. He finally arrived surrounded by his personal bodyguards. Tall & Tough! We were silent and in pure awe. Separated from him by a make shift barricade. He was smiling and we were staring. I thought this is a historical moment in my life. I can’t just stand there. I must at least shake his hands if not hug him. So I broke the barricade. Jumped on the tiny stage. Realising that I had invaded the stage unannounced and not knowing who I was Michael’s bodyguards were about to pounce on me and throw me away. Seeing what could have happened, the show’s promoter #BharatBhaiShah in complete panic screamed loudly, "Don’t!!! He is the BIGGEST SUPERHERO OF THE COUNTRY!" Bodyguards stopped! #MJ held my hand softly. Acknowledged me respectfully. At exact that moment somebody clicked the pic. And history got created. For ME! All other guests just stood there. FROZEN!!" he said.

Jackson is considered one of the most significant artists in the world's history. He died at the age of 50 at his home in Los Angeles, after suffering from cardiac arrest caused by a fatal combination of drugs given by his personal doctor, who was later arrested for the murder case. Jackson has been referred to as the 'King of Pop' because he transformed the art of music videos and paved the way for modern pop music. He has a worldwide influence over the younger generation.The legendary singer and dancer also introduced the famous 'moonwalk' and 'robot' style dance steps into dance history. For over a four-decade career, his contributions to music, dance, and fashion, made him a global star in pop culture, with the tag of the most awarded music artist in history.

Talking about Kher's work front, recently he shared a look of his character from his 528th film, the Telugu drama, 'Tiger Nageswara Rao'. It is a period film set in the 1970s based on real incidents of a notorious and courageous thief (Ravi Teja) of South India and the people of Stuartpuram. Written and directed by Vamsee, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal under the Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner and presented by Tej Narayan Agarwal. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages.

Apart from this, he will be seen in 'The Vaccine War.'The film will hit the theatres on September 28.