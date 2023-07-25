Anupam Kher Hits Back At Swastika Mukherjee For Criticising His Rabindranath Tagore Look: 'It Was Absurd'

Veteran actor Anupam Kher unveiled his first look as the eminent poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore from his yet-to-release 538th film a few weeks back. However, he was criticised by several social media users, including actress Swastika Mukherjee. For those unversed, without taking any names, Swastika tweeted, "No one should play Robi Thakur. Leave the man alone."

Anupam Kher has now reacted to those who have been criticising him for stepping into the shoes of Rabindranath Tagore.

In conversation with a news portal, the veteran actor stated, "There are 86,400 seconds in a day, and if someone says such things for 10 seconds, I will not waste my other seconds thinking about it."

The actor also said that he has asked his team to focus on appreciation than the negative comments. Without taking any names, he reacted to those who did not appreciate the actor playing the role of Tagore.

"They want to be noticed by their negative views instead of their work. Aap criticism ke liye notice hue toh kya hi notice hue. I also want to ask if that concerned person is Tagore’s spokesperson. Going forward, people will tell us not to make any project on Gandhi ji. I found it to be an absurd point. What do you mean leave Tagore alone? It had no meaning. I didn’t even know the name of the person. There is no one in the world that doesn’t get criticised. I can live with it."

Read Also Swastika Mukherjee Shares Cryptic Tweet After Anupam Kher Shares His First Look As Rabindranath...

He further said that it took his team almost two months to create the look, and took him three months to get the expression right.

Anupam Kher's first look as Rabindranath Tagore

Sharing the first look from the project, Kher wrote on social media, "Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. Ye mere saubhagya hai ki mujhe gurudev ko parde par saakaar karne ka saubhagya parpt hua hai. Jald hi is film ki adhik jankaari apke sath sanjha krunga."

Besides, this film on Rabindranath Tagore, Kher also has Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency in the pipeline.

He will also be seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War and Anurag Basu’s Metro In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan and others.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)