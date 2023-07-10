'Fraud & Bald Who Acts Pious': Netizens Upset After 'Kashmiri Pandit' Anupam Kher Cooks Egg In Shravan

Senior Bollywood actor Anupam Kher was on the receiving end of severe backlash recently after he posted a video of himself cooking eggs on Sunday. Netizens expressed their anger and disappointment over the fact that despite being a Hindu, Kher was cooking non vegetarian food during the holy month of Shravan.

As per the Hindu culture, followers of the faith must refrain from cooking and consuming non vegetarian food during the month of Shravan.

Kher himself shared the video on his social media handles in a bid to entertain his followers, but instead, his recipe only left them with a sour taste.

Anupam Kher slammed for cooking eggs

On Sunday, Kher took to his social media handles to share a video of himself cooking scrambled eggs.

"A recipe of #AndeKiBhurji by #ChefKher on a Sunday. Try it! It will make your day. Jai Ho!" Kher wrote along with the video, in which he can be seen cooking the eggs while sharing the recipe with the others present at the spot.

As soon as the video went viral, netizens slammed him for cooking eggs in Shravan despite being Hindu. "Self proclaimed staunch Kashmiri Pandit happily eating non veg in Shraavan," a user commented, while another wrote, "Shame on you, Non veg in Saawan."

Anupam Kher's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kher will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency', in which he will be seen playing the role of Jayaprakash Narayan.

'Emergency' will see Kangana essay the role of former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, and the film will hit the silver screens on December 24, 2023.

Apart from that, Kher recently announced that he will soon be playing Nobel Prize-winning poet, Rabindranath Tagore, in his biopic.