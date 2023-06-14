 On Kirron Kher's Birthday, Anupam Kher Recalls Seeing Her For The First Time 50 Years Ago: 'You Were Larger Than Life'
On Kirron Kher's Birthday, Anupam Kher Recalls Seeing Her For The First Time 50 Years Ago: 'You Were Larger Than Life'

Anupam Kher said that when he first met the actress, she was a national badminton player and a brilliant student of Punjab University

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 14, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
Anupam Kher shares throwback pic with Kirron Kher on her birthday | Twitter

Veteran actress-turned-politician Kirron Kher is celebrating her 71st birthday on Wednesday (June 14). To make her day even more special, her actor-husband Anupam Kher shared a series of throwback pictures and penned a heartfelt birthday wish for her.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Anupam Kher recalled the first time he saw Kirron Kher in 1974 and added that he knows her for nearly 50 years now. He said that when he first met the actress, she was a national badminton player and a brilliant student of Punjab University.

Anupam Kher recalls the first time he met Kirron Kher

He tweeted, "Happy Birthday #Kirron! May God give you long, happy, peaceful and healthy life! I have known you for close to fifty years now. I saw you first time in 1974 at Deptt of #IndianTheatre in Chandigarh. You were the star student of #PanjabUniversity. Brilliant in studies, national Badminton player, established theatre actress and larger than life."

"50 years have passed. You are still the same or more. You have fought life’s toughest battles head on. And always emerged out as a winner. May you continue to win people’s love, trust and faith with your persona and goodness. Love and prayers always," he added.

Soon after he shared the tweet, several users flooded the comments section with sweet birthday wishes for the Main Hoon Na actress.

Kirron Kher was previously married to Gautam Berry. She later married veteran actor Anupam Kher. She has two kids from her first marriage - Sikandar Kher and Tara Alisha Berry.

Kirron made her film debut in 1983 with Punjabi film 'Aasra Pyar Da'. After this, she took a hiatus from films until 1996. Between 1983 and 1996, she appeared in one film, 'Pestonjee' (1987), in which she acted in a small role alongside Anupam Kher.

Her return to acting came in the mid-1990s, through theatre, with the play 'Saalgirah'. Her comeback film was by Shyam Benegal, 'Sardari Begum'.

Over the years, she came to be known as the quintessential mother in Bollywood films as she played a number of motherly roles in films like 'Devdas', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Hum Tum', 'Dostana', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Kurbaan', 'Om Shanti Om', and others.

In 2021, Kirron Kher was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently on her road to recovery.

