Kirron Kher Birthday: Times When She Played The Coolest Mom On Screen

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 13, 2023
Veteran actress Kirron Kher will celebrate her her 71st birthday on June 14. As she turns a year older, here are 10 Bollywood movies in which she portrayed the role of mother
In 'Main Hoon Na', Kirron played Zayed Khan's mother and Shah Rukh Khan's stepmother. Her bond with SRK's character Ram is one of the highlights of the film
In 'Veer Zaara', Kirron played the role of Preity Zinta's mother. She beautifully portrayed the plight of a woman torn between her love for her daughter and her duty towards her husband and family
In Dostana, Kirron Kher played the role of Mrs. Acharya, Sam’s conservative yet understanding and accepting mother, in the film.
In Om Shanti Om, as Bela, she was the typically overprotective mother for whom the slightest inconvenience to her son was cue for breaking out into dramatic monologue – her overreaction both endearing and reminiscent of our mothers
Singh is Kinng was another film that starred Kirron Kher as a mother. She played the role of Rose Lady, the poor and kind mother of Sonia (played by Katrina Kaif)
In the 2006 film Rang De Basanti, Aamir Khan’s loving, protective and chirpy onscreen mother, Mitro, was portrayed by Kirron Kher
Kiron played the role of a mother who was more of a friend to her daughter in Khoobsurat
Parminder aka Bobby aunty was a widow with a keen zest for life and an aura evocative of Umrao Jaan that she prided herself upon. The role was played by the veteran actress
IMDb
Aa a mother in Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, she’s there in the background as support for her children but knows when to step back and let them exercise independence, as all mothers should.
