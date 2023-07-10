Swastika Mukherjee Shares Cryptic Tweet After Anupam Kher Shares His First Look As Rabindranath Tagore: 'No One Should...'

Actress Swastika Mukherjee has shared a cryptic tweet after veteran actor Anupam Kher unveiled his first look as the eminent poet and philosopher Rabindranath Tagore from his upcoming film. A couple of days back, Kher had announced that he will portray the role of Rabindranath Tagore in his 538th film.

On July 10, without taking any names, Swastika tweeted, "No one should play Robi Thakur. Leave the man alone."

Soon after she shared the tweet, fans said that it is directed towards Kher's upcoming film. While some users agreed with Swastika, others said that his story needs to be told and film is the best medium.

A user commented on Swastika's tweet, "Bengal knows him well, rest of India not so much. His story should be told and cinema is a good medium. But all depends which phase of his life is being depicted. If it’s just the latter days at shantiniketan then that is very less of a story."

Another wrote, "Agree and support your view."

"If we r able to portray his personal with dignity.. a film can be made.. coz I also have seen that the respect he receives in Bengal, no one cares Abt that thoughout India.. So we must proceed in a good manner," read another comment.

"Tagore was a brilliant Thinker and an exceptional poet. He has a huge contribution in shaping modern Bengalis. His story must be told," another Twitter user wrote.

Anupam Kher's first look as Rabindranath Tagore

Sharing the first look from the project, Kher wrote on social media, "Delighted to portray #Gurudev #RabindranathTagore in my 538th project. Will reveal the details in due course. Ye mere saubhagya hai ki mujhe gurudev ko parde par saakaar karne ka saubhagya parpt hua hai. Jald hi is film ki adhik jankaari apke sath sanjha krunga."

Swastika is quite active on Twitter and she often shares her views and opinions on various issues.

The actress mainly works in Bengali films. She came into the spotlight after playing the role of Mamata in the Bengali thriller film Mastan. In 2020, she was seen in the web series Paatal Lok.

Swastika made her Hindi film debut with the film Mumbai Cutting in 2011. She was also praised for her cameo in Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. The actress has also been a part of other films and shows like Dil Bechara, Qala, Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach and Escaype Live among others.