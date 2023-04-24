Anup Jalota, Chairman of ISRA: 'I hope that this contract will benefit the entire music world'

The Indian Music Industry (IMI) and the Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA), the apex bodies representing all music labels and singers in the country, respectively, recently signed an agreement. As per the agreement, all record labels, singers, and musicians will benefit at the pan-India level and stakeholders associated with the Indian music industry will get opportunities to move forward.

Expressing his happiness over the development, Padma Shri Anup Jalota, Chairman of ISRA, says, “I would like to thank the Government of India, especially Piyush Goyal, without whose help this contract would not have materialised. On this special occasion, I would like to wish everyone here the best of luck and hope that this contract will benefit the entire music world.”

Echoing similar sentiments is veteran singer Alka Yagnik. “I am happy that we have achieved this. It was just a dream but now it has borne fruits. Our dreams have grown up now. We have been together in this. We are ISRA… Sanjay Tandonji, tirelessly continued achieving what we set out to achieve,” Yagnik shares.

Veteran singer Kumar Sanu is elated about the new development. “Our entire team has worked together. Sonu Nigam has also worked hard. Minister saab has given us his time and tried to help us solve this problem. We are all happy with the news. This is a moment for all musicians to sit together and enjoy,” Sanu avers.

“It gives me immense pleasure to see that Tamasam record label and all artistes are finally making a concerted effort. This will greatly benefit the music industry and will get the status it deserves. This historic agreement is great news for all,” Sanjay Tandon, Founder, Director & CEO, of ISRA, added.

Present for the event were who’s who of the music industry like Vikram Mehra, President, IMI and Managing Director, Saregama, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Shaan, Anuradha Paudwal, Hariharan, Pankaj Udhas, among others.