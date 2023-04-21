EXCLUSIVE: Adhyayan Suman set to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? A source spills the beans

Adhyayan Suman | Pic: Instagram/adhyayansuman

Adhyayan Suman was recently in the news for backing out of participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The reality show is hosted by Rohit Shetty and filming of its 13th season will kickstart soon. A source close to the actor tells us exclusively that Adhyayan is now a part of it.

Adhyayan Suman and his father Shekhar Suman both will be seen sharing screen space in a web series. The duo were to begin shooting Kings Of Mafia in Kyrgyzstan. The 100 episode crime drama is directed by Manish Vatssalya and also stars ex-Scotland Police officer Adam Saini.

However our source reveals, “Kings Of Mafia was all set to commence its shooting in Kyrgyzstan from May 2023. Thus Adhyayan had declined the Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 offer very politely as he didn’t have clear dates. In fact, the makers of the show were offering him a huge amount of money and Adhyayan was feeling bad about missing out on being a part of a Rohit Shetty project.”

Our source clears the air about Adhyayan taking a U-turn about his participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. “Yes, as the dates of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 were clashing with Kings Of Mafia, Adhyayan had no other choice. But now, since the web show, which was to begin shooting in May has been pushed to June, Adhyayan has decided to take up Khatron Ke Khiladi. Adhyayan is very professional as his dates were booked and hence he had to say no to Khatron Ke Khiladi. Now since he has clear dates, he has decided to be there in the reality show and enjoy it,” the source adds.