Katrina Kaif’s look alike Alina Rai reveals, 'I am a really romantic person'

Alina Rai | Pic: Instagram/alinarai07

Alina Rai is Katrina Kaif’s doppelganger and an internet sensation. She is all set to make her acting debut opposite Mimoh Chakraborty in Rosh. The film is directed by Jayveer Panghaal and will release on JioCinema on May 1. The Free Press Journal caught up with her for an exclusive chat.

When asked about Rosh, Alina says, “I have a lot to share and bring through my character. Firstly, some freshness and excitement. I will bring my individuality and something everyone can kind of relate to. She is a girl next door kind of a girl.”

When asked why she chose to work in Hindi films, Alina reveals, “I am originally from England and I am residing in Mumbai for a while. The film just came to me. I have always loved to watch Indian films and wanted to be part of Hindi films.”

She adds, “I can speak Hindi well. I am expecting that everyone will watch the movie. It's a suspense thriller and it was a lovely experience working in this film. When the makers narrated this story to me, I could literally visualise this movie. I was not only excited but was sure that I need to take it up as the film will allure people.”

When asked about her journey and if she has been offered any more projects, Alina states, “Yes, I have been offered a few films. It has been a fantastic journey. I have been really enjoying it to the fullest. I am enjoying the moment and look forward to an open arm reception from the industry. I am happy with whatever the future has in store for me.”

The newbie wishes to feature in a love story. “I am looking forward to performing in the romantic genre next. Romance comes easily and I am also excited for that different genre. I am a really romantic person.”

When asked about her dancing skills, Alina shares, “I haven’t learned classical dancing. But I have learned Bollywood dancing style. I like everyone’s individuality in dance.”

On a parting note, we quiz her about her experience of living in Mumbai. “I am really enjoying living here in Mumbai. Right now, I am enjoying the heat as I really love the heat. I can avoid the AC and feel happy with the heat. I am able to wear summer clothes when I go out. In England, you have to cover yourself in a jacket, etc. It feels fresh during the summer season. I wear a t-shirt and pants, just comfortable basic attire,” Alina signs off.