Anticipating Backlash, Trisha Krishnan Removes Post Commending Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Shortly After Posting It

Fearing criticism, backlash and being called out for her apparent hypocrisy on social media, Leo actress Trisha Krishnan removed her post lauding Animal. On Sunday, she took to her Instagram Stories to share a poster of the film featuring Ranbir Kapoor. Alongside the poster, Trisha expressed, "One word-cult! Pppppppaaaaaahhhhhhh (followed by emojis expressing disbelief, awe and applause)." However, she deleted the post, moments later.

Check out the screenshot of her post below:

Observant netizens swiftly speculated and scrutinized her intentions, especially in the aftermath of the recent episode she was embroiled in with her Leo co-star Mansoor Ali Khan.+

Posting the screenshot, a user on X commented, "Wasn't she lecturing about women's dignity just a week ago?" Another individual remarked, "Never anticipate a negative review from an actor/actress for any movies. They can't express their true opinion as they have to maintain their standing in the industry." A tweet stated, "Next Vanga heroine locked for Prabhas film." Someone else questioned, "What is this behavior?"

She was lecturing about woman’s dignity a week ago only noe ? pic.twitter.com/FRjOJkYw1F — Ana De Friesmass 2.0 (@ka_fries2366) December 3, 2023

Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan Episode

Trisha made headlines recently following actor Mansoor Ali Khan's misogynistic remarks directed at her, where he expressed his desire to enact a 'bedroom scene' with her in Leo like he had performed with other co-stars in the past. Following severe criticism from leading personalities in the Tamil film industry, Mansoor subsequently issued a statement apologizing, saying, "My co-actress Trisha, Forgive me. Let the god bless me by having me during your wedding." After the apology, Trisha responded on X, stating, "To err is human, to forgive is divine." However, Mansoor later announced his intention to file a defamation case and sue Trisha.

ABOUT ANIMAL

In just three days after its release, the film featuring Ranbir Kapoor, which explores the complex relationship between a wealthy father and his immature son, has crossed the ₹200 crore mark at the box office. Despite receiving varied reviews from critics, Animal continues to perform strongly. Alongside Ranbir, the movie includes an ensemble cast featuring Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Charu Shankar, Saloni Batra, Anshul Chauhan, Siddhant Karnick, Shakti Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.