Annu Kapoor Claims Chak De! India Changed Hindu Coach's Identity To Kabir Khan: 'Want To Show Muslim Make Fun Of Pandit'

Veteran Bollywood actor and host, Annu Kapoor, claimed that Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film 'Chak De! India' was based on the life of a Hindu coach, but the makers deliberately changed it to a Muslim coach, named Kabir Khan.

Kapoor told ANI that the 2007 film was based on famous hockey coach, Mir Ranjan Negi. "But in India, they want to show a Muslim as a good character and make fun of a Pandit. This is something old, where they use the idea of Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb (Hindu-Muslim unity) to put a label on it," the veteran actor said.

While the makers never claimed that Chak De! India was a biopic of Negi, the stalwart hockey player was involved in the making of the film and it was also said that the film was loosely inspired by his life.

In Chak De! India, SRK's character Kabir Khan is shown to be a national level hockey player, who gets accused of betraying his country after losing an important match to the Pakistan team. While people pelt stones at his house, burn his effigies and label him a traitor, he embarks on a new phase in his life as the coach of Team India women's hockey team, eventually leading him to victory, and earning his lost glory back.

During the same interview, Kapoor was also seen breaking down and declaring that he would die but not abandaon his country. He said that while his wife and and kids are Americans, he is a true 'deshbhakt'.

"My wife and my three three kids are American. They are not related to this country. I don't impose (patriotism) on them. I have never applied for a green card or USA citizenship. I will die before taking another country's passport. This country can throw me in a well or can shoot me or not give me anything but I am compelled. I am loyal to my country," he said through tears.

He also stated that whatever he is today is because of his work in Mumbai and the love that the people of India showered on him.