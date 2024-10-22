 Annu Kapoor On Kissing Scene Controversy With Priyanka Chopra In 7 Khoon Maaf: 'If I Were Hero, She Wouldn't Have Problem'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAnnu Kapoor On Kissing Scene Controversy With Priyanka Chopra In 7 Khoon Maaf: 'If I Were Hero, She Wouldn't Have Problem'

Annu Kapoor On Kissing Scene Controversy With Priyanka Chopra In 7 Khoon Maaf: 'If I Were Hero, She Wouldn't Have Problem'

During 7 Khoon Maaf's shooting in 2011, Annu Kapoor made headlines after reports surfaced claiming that Priyanka Chopra "refused to kiss him" in the movie.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 07:41 PM IST
article-image

Annu Kapoor has worn many hats, from being an actor, singer, director, producer, radio jockey to television presenter. He became a household name through iconic television shows like 'Antakshari' and 'Wheel Smart Srimati'.

He is an actor who never hesitated to speak without any filters and this time he shared his perception of working with Priyanka Chopra in '7 Khoon Maaf'.

In the Vishal Bhardwaj directed black comedy based on Ruskin Bond's short story 'Susanne's Seven Husbands,' Priyanka plays the role of Susanna Anna-Marie Johannes, an Anglo-Indian woman while Annu portrays Kimmat Lal, an inspector and one of her husbands.

Read Also
'Sex Ek Vardaan Hai': Annu Kapoor Opens Up On His Viral Condom Ad, Says 'I Am Giving Lesson As...
article-image

During the film's shooting in 2011 Annu Kapoor made headlines after reports surfaced claiming that Priyanka Chopra "refused to kiss him" in the movie.

FPJ Shorts
CCI Approves Reliance-Disney Merger: Key Conditions Include Sale Of 7 TV Channels And No Bundling Of Cricket Ad Slots; Check More Details Here
CCI Approves Reliance-Disney Merger: Key Conditions Include Sale Of 7 TV Channels And No Bundling Of Cricket Ad Slots; Check More Details Here
Terrifying! Around 10-Feet-Long Python Found Resting In Paddy Field In UP's Fatehpur; Farmers' Courage Save Lives (Watch VIDEO)
Terrifying! Around 10-Feet-Long Python Found Resting In Paddy Field In UP's Fatehpur; Farmers' Courage Save Lives (Watch VIDEO)
BSNL Rebrands With New Logo & 7 Game-Changing Services; Here Is Everything You Need To Know
BSNL Rebrands With New Logo & 7 Game-Changing Services; Here Is Everything You Need To Know
Mumbai: Hindu Organisation Demands Police To Book Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui For Tarnishing Maharashtra Police' Image
Mumbai: Hindu Organisation Demands Police To Book Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui For Tarnishing Maharashtra Police' Image

In a conversation with ANI, the actor who began his acting career almost four decades ago shares his thoughts about why the 'Desi Giirl' allegedly refused to do intimate scene with him.

"In 7 Khoon Maaf, there was an intimate scene with Inspector Keemat Lal (character played by him). So Vishal Bhardwaj said that she (Priyanka Chopra) is feeling shy and thats when I told him let's remove this scene," Kapoor said Kapoor then goes on to explain why Priyanka refused to do intimate scenes with him.

"I told Vishal that if she is hesitating then remove the scene. He said, kaise nikaalun? scene toh karna padega. There were combined shoots and I did that. And also gave a solo shot and you won't believe I was praised for that shot more on the sets. So, after that there was news that Priyanka Chopra refused to kiss Annu Kapoor. There was news all over. I don't know what she said and what she didn't say. The simple thing is, if I were a hero, Priyanka Chopra wouldn't have had any problem. She doesn't have any problem in kissing a hero. Then there is me. I don't have a face. I don't have a personality. That's why there's a problem."

Prior to Vishal Bharadwaj's '7 Khoon Maaf', Annu Kapoor and Priyanka also worked in Akshay Kumar starrer 'Aitraaz'.

Annu is known for outstanding performances in films such as 'Hum', 'Ek Ruka Hua Faisla', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Chayal','Hum Kisise Kum Nahin', 'Aitraaz, 'Dream Girl', Jolly LLB 2, and many more.

Read Also
Annu Kapoor Issues Apology Over 'Who Is Kangana Ranaut' Remark: 'Not Knowing A Person Is Not Crime'
article-image

He received a National Award for his performance in the comedy-drama 'Vicky Donor'.

Annu was recently seen in 'The Signature'. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhry, Ranvir Shorey, Neena Kulkarni and others in key characters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Hindu Organisation Demands Police To Book Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui For Tarnishing...

Mumbai: Hindu Organisation Demands Police To Book Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui For Tarnishing...

Bengali Actress Rituparna Sengupta Talks About Being Heckled During Kolkata Rape Protest: 'Chief...

Bengali Actress Rituparna Sengupta Talks About Being Heckled During Kolkata Rape Protest: 'Chief...

Annu Kapoor On Kissing Scene Controversy With Priyanka Chopra In 7 Khoon Maaf: 'If I Were Hero, She...

Annu Kapoor On Kissing Scene Controversy With Priyanka Chopra In 7 Khoon Maaf: 'If I Were Hero, She...

Anupam Kher Recalls Police Laughed At Him When His Car Was Stolen Outside Mumbai Temple: 'Felt Like...

Anupam Kher Recalls Police Laughed At Him When His Car Was Stolen Outside Mumbai Temple: 'Felt Like...

Prabhas Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT

Prabhas Birthday: 7 Must-Watch Films Of The Actor On OTT