 'Sex Ek Vardaan Hai': Annu Kapoor Opens Up On His Viral Condom Ad, Says 'I Am Giving Lesson As Grandparent'
Annu Kapoor said that while he does not surf through the internet, he learnt it from the people in his office that the ad has gone viral

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 09:56 AM IST
article-image

Veteran Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor left netizens stunned as he recently featured in a condom ad. The internet dubbed it as the 'coolest ad' of 2024, and the 68-year-old has now revealed why he decided to take it up. He stated that sex is a boon and is often not taken seriously in the country and that is why he felt the ad was important.

Speaking to News18, Kapoor said that while he does not surf through the internet, he learnt it from the people in his office that the ad has gone viral. He said that while the audiences are talking about the ad, they are not mocking it and that is what the brand wanted to achieve.

Stating that "everything related to sex attracts human beings", Kapoor added that he felt like a grandparent advising his grandchildren when he did the ad. "This old man is telling youngsters to take precautions and be careful. Some of them may be of the age of my grandchildren. I’m giving them the right direction and lesson as a grandparent in a very entertaining way," he reiterated.

article-image

He went on to say that sex is one of the "most sacred aspects" of human life and that it must not be taken lightly. "It cannot be treated as a topic of stand-up comedy. We’re all a product of our parents’ sexual encounters. Parmatma ke diye gaye anupam vardaano mein se sex ek vardaan hai. So, we cannot be take it lightly or mockingly. Despite being laced with humour, these are subjects to be taken very seriously," Kapoor said.

For those unversed, the ad begins with Kapoor walking past two friends and lecturing on the qualities of a true friend. But in a major plot twist, he reveals that the friend he was talking about was a condom.

"EK sacha dost wahi hai jo harr paristhi mein aapke saath khara rehta hai. Woh aapki zindagi mein aise fit ho jaata hai jaise woh aapke shareer ka hi ek hissa ho. Har pal woh aapka kavach banke aapki suraksha karta hai. Durex close fit condom, aapka sacha dost," Kapoor says in the ad.

