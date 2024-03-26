Ankita Lokhande Did Swatantrya Veer Savarkar For Free, Says Producer Sandeep Ssingh: 'Nobody Wanted To Work With Me Because Of Media Trial'

Ankita Lokhande, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 17, is currently basking in the success of her recently released film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, which also featured Randeep Hooda in the lead.

She played the role of Yamunabai Savarkar, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar's wife, in the movie. Recently, Sandeep Ssingh, who is the producer of Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and Lokhande's close friend, revealed that the actress did the film for free.

Talking to India Today, Sandeeo said that he had approached Ankita for Safed, but she could not be part of it.

Further, he revealed, “At the time I got Savarkar, nobody wanted to work with me because I had gone through a lot of media trial. I never told her that nobody wants to work with me. I wanted her to play Yamunabai in Savarkar. She said ‘I have one condition that I am not going to charge for this film. I can never charge any money from you for any role’. I said then you are in all my films.”

Released on March 22, 2024, the film has managed to collect Rs 8.25 crore at the box office in four days.

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar was released in two languages - Hindi and Marathi.