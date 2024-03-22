Swatantrya Veer Savarkar Screening: Angry Ankita Lokhande SCOLDS Paps For Entering Theatre, Says 'Bahar Chaliye, This Is Not Right' (VIDEO)

Actress and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Ankita Lokhande lost her cool at paparazzi who tried to enter a cinema hall in Mumbai amid the screening of her latest release Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Starring Randeep Hooda in the lead role, the film hit the big screens on Friday (March 22). A special screening of the film was organised for celebrities on Thursday evening.

Several pictures and videos from the screening have been doing the rounds on social media. In one of the clips, Ankita is seen with her Bigg Boss 17 co-contestants Abhishek Kumar and Firoza aka Khanzaadi. The trio is seen making their way towards the cinema hall as paps chased them.

The video shows a few photographers almost entering the theatre with their cameras. This did not go down well with Ankita who lashed out at them.

The actress asked them to maintain silence and move away from the cinema hall. "Aap log bahar chaliye, please. This is really not right. This is really not done. Film chal rahi hai yaar andar. Kya baat hai ye," Ankita is seen scolding the paps.

The Pavitra Rishta actress played the role of Savarkar's wife, Yamunabai Savarkar, while Randeep essayed Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

Meanwhile, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar marks Ankita and Randeep's first on-screen collaboration together. Apart from acting in the film, Randeep has also directed, co-written and co-produced it. It released in theatres in Hindi and Marathi.