Animal Early Reviews: Netizens Declare Ranbir Kapoor's Film A 'Blockbuster', Call It Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Masterpiece'

Ranbir Kapoor is back and how! After several weeks of anticipation, Ranbir, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's mass movie Animal hit the big screens and the release turned out to be a festival for their fans. Shows as early as 6 am were organised for the film and fans are leaving no stone unturned to express their excitement.

The first reviews of Animal are finally out on social media and netizens have just one word to describe the film - blockbuster. Social media platforms are flooded with the first reviews of Animal, and by the looks of it, the film is indeed a massy action entertainer.

"Animal quick movie review: Ranbir Kapoor is dashing, daring and dhaasu in this father-son revenge saga," a user wrote.

Another user shared on X, "Just finished this masterpiece. The first 25 mins and Ranbir's mesmerizing performance literally gave me chills, this one’s gonna be a big one ❤️ Ranbir Kapoor the actor that you are, Just incredible. A blockbuster."

#AnimalReview - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Animal is a FAMILY DRAMA ON STEROIDS.. Story of a greatest son who goes to unimaginable extent to protect his father.



Sandeep Reddy Vanga narrated a saga which has Substance, violence, emotions & powerful drama. Film is 3.20 hrs long but doesn’t feel… pic.twitter.com/lycQrwkKHw — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 1, 2023

#animal - MASTERPIECE from MASS SWAGGER @imvangasandeep . Take a bow for the taking , dialogues,action, Emotions and violence. This is indeed next level film making for sure. YOU WILL COME OUT WITH DOUBLE HIGH from theatres than what u experienced from arjun reddy..🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XeM78YqxeB — Maddy Review (@MaddyBuntYY) December 1, 2023

While fans lauded the first half, some of them called the second half 'boring'. "Animal FIRST HALF jitna badhiya SECOND HALF utna ghatiya! Character development ke chakkar mein usko characterless kardiya! After such grand finale in 1st half 2nd half is just STRETCHED! I am sure Bobby Deol sir's fans will go on strike after this film," a user wrote on X.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal boasts a runtime of 3 hours and 21 minutes. It has been released in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. It also stars Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor.