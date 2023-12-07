Animal Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Enters ₹300 Crore Club In Just 6 Days

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is ending the year with a bang as his latest release Animal has shattered all records at the box office and has successfully entered the Rs 300 crore club in less than a week. The film reached the milestone despite not being a solo release at the theatres.

Animal, which released on December 1, clashed with Vicky Kaushal's biographical drama Sam Bahadur, and emerged as the hands-down winner.

Animal witnessed the second biggest opening day of 2023 with Rs 61 crore, with Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan being the first one. And since then, the film has refused to slow down and it has been roaring and raging at the box office.

The film zoomed past the Rs 200 crore mark after its first weekend, and on its sixth day, it officially breached the Rs 300 crore mark as well. On Day 6, Animal raked in a whopping Rs 30 crore in India, and with that, the film's national collection has now mounted to Rs 312.96 crore.

Besides Ranbir, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri in key roles. In the post-credit scene of the film, it is revealed that this is not where the violent saga ends, as the makers announced the sequel, titled Animal Park.

In Animal Park, a Ranbir vs Ranbir showdown can be expected as the actor might play a double role in it. Triptii's character too might be more important to the narrative in the second part. The makers are yet to announce as to when the film will go on floors and subsequently hit the silver screens.

Meanwhile, Animal has been on the receiving end of heavy criticism. The film is being flagged for glorifying misogyny, and certain scenes, involving Ranbir and Rashmika, including the one where he taunts her for complaining during her periods, have caused an outrage on the internet.