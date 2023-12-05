Armaan Malik SLAMS Trolls Who 'Judged' Him For Calling Ranbir Kapoor 'Best Actor' Amid Animal Controversy

Singer Armaan Malik watched Ranbir Kapoor's recently released film, Animal, and sharing his review, he called the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star the 'best actor of our generation.' However, he was trolled by the audience and received a lot of hate. On December 5, he took to his X, formerly known as Twitter, and slammed the trolls for 'judging' him.

He said, "I hate that by just saying what I felt about somebody being the best actor, so many peeps are coming at me and judging me as person lol you guys really need to chill. I wrote that tweet in admiration of someone’s craft, and that was that. Kindly take your hate elsewhere. Thank you."

About Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and Bobby Deol, among others. Despite, the mixed reactions from the audience, the film has now earned a total of ₹425 crore at the global box office on day 4 of its release.

Armaan Malik's personal front

Armaan Malik recently got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, fashion blogger Aashna Shroff. He proposed to her for marriage in August.

In October 2023, Armaan and Aashna hosted a grand party for their close friends and family to celebrate their engagement. The two have reportedly been dating since 2019.