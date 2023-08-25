 Anil Kapoor Shares Unseen PIC Of Grandson Vayu Resting On Sonam Kapoor's Shoulder, Pens Emotional Note
Sonam Kapoor's son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja, recently turned one year old.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 09:32 PM IST
article-image
Anil Kapoor Shares Unseen PIC Of Grandson Vayu Resting On Sonam Kapoor's Shoulder, Pens Emotional Note | Photo Via Anil Kapoor's Instagram.

Just a while back, Anil Kapoor shared an unseen picture of his daughter Sonam Kapoor and grandson Vayu Kapoor Ahuja on his social media handle. In it, Vayu can be resting on the Neerja actress' shoulder, while Anil cannot stop smiling while looking at them.

He also penned an emotional note that read, "Can never get tired of watching my baby girl hold her baby boy… @sonamkapoor" followed by a red heart emoji.

article-image

The photo seems to be from Vayu's first birthday celebration that happened in Delhi. Reacting to the photo, the actress commented, "Love you dad (red heart emoji)." Anil's wife, Sunita Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, and others also poured in love in the comments section.

article-image

Recently, Sonam shared a glimpse of Vayu's birthday on her social media handle. She wrote, "Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing.  #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents Special thanks to @ranipinklove for making a beautiful themed puja and lunch .. love you. Also thank you to @kavitasinghinteriors for the beautiful mandir she’s given us. Best Aunt in the world."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil will be seen next in Siddharth Anand's action film, Fighter, alongside Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan in the lead roles. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on January 25, 2024.

article-image
